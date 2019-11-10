Asante Blackk is in the midst of having a moment of Us. The When They Us star followed up his Emmy-nominated role in the Netflix miniseries about the exonerated Central Park Five by becoming a series regular on This Is Us.

"I just feel extremely, extremely blessed to be in the position I'm in," Blackk told Giuliana Rancic at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. "But these projects, you know it's any actor's dream and I'm so blessed to be doing it at this time right now.

Blackk, 18, is on hand to present the Male Movie Star of the Year award at the 2019 PCAs and said he never thought he'd be there at the PCAs, handing out an award, especially at such a young age. The Maryland native took time during his red carpet interview to give a shout out to his pals back home.