Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

Tonight, the industry's biggest stars are gracing the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet in their finest attire. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember. And since this red carpet is a lot more playful than others this awards season, many celebs are using this moment to take more fashion risks than ever.

It's safe to say their bold style choices are paying off.

Need some proof? Storm Reid turned heads and stopped traffic with her daring and larger-than-life Iris van Herpen ensemble that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and an optical illusion pattern. The Euphoria star dazzled from head-to-toe with her dainty jewelry pieces, timeless black sandal heels and her chic bun that included a star hair accessory.

Moreover, Kelsea Ballerini made a dramatic entrance wearing a bubblegum pink co-ord set that brought fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the awards ceremony. Her Raisa Vanessa outfit was totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.