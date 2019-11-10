D'Arcy Carden is just living the dream in all sorts of ways.

First of all, she's one of of the stars of The Good Place, which is not only a great show, but it's filled with great people.

"The people are real nice there," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday. "We have a very exceptionally wonderful cast and crew and writers. It's been too dreamy."

Second of all, she's about to star in the Amazon Prime series adaptation of A League of Their Own, alongside Abbi Jacobson, which she says is in the "very early stages."

And third...tonight she gets to be in the same room as Jennifer Aniston.