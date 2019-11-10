It's showtime! Your favorite celebrities have flocked to the E! People's Choice Awards, which honors the best of the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture moments from across the past year.

And, with so many A-listers in one place, we don't want to miss a single PCAs moment. Thus, we've turned to social media in order to see what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the big awards show.

We're certainly grateful for social media during awards season as we'd likely miss some of the best behind-the-scenes moments without it. In fact, if it wasn't for social media, we might've missed the sneak peek of Kim Kardashian's red carpet look or The Real cast's sweet group shot. What about Katherine McNamara's selfie while en route to the big show?

Honestly, missing these moments would've been such a shame!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celeb accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!