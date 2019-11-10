MONDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Kelsea Ballerini Is Pre-Gaming Her 2019 People's Choice Awards Performance With a Shot of Tequila

  By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:51 PM

Kelsea Balleriniis here to slay!

The country music star is at the 2019 People's Choice Awards and she's ready to turn this place into a "Club"! The singer, who recently released the upbeat single "Club", is bringing the heat in a pink tulle two-piece ensemble that gives plenty of glam ballerina vibes. To add the sugar and spice to her everything nice, her makeup and hair artists gave her a sleek up-do and chic pink lip. 

In short, she's just ready to let loose and have fun while performing "Club." She tells E! News exclusively on the red carpet, "This one's just—it's a bop... It's the perfect kind of setting tonight to just play."

But don't let her calm, cool collected demeanor fool you! The country artist says that underneath it all she's experiencing the tiniest bit of stage fright, cause, after all, she says, "You don't want to suck."

To add to the pressure, the star reveals she will be dancing too! "I'm a country singer so that's not really my thing, but I love pushing myself and it's such a season of trying new things so I'm really excited," she shares. 

Luckily, those worries will be soothed by her pre-performance ritual, which she says includes, "Lots of vocal warm-ups and potentially tequila shots." But just the one shot—at least until she's off the stage!

Until then, check out the finest ensembles from the red carpet in the gallery above!

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

