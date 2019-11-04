MONDAY
How to Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019

Are you ready for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

The countdown is officially on for the second year of E!'s PCAs telecast, which honors the best of the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture moments from across the past year. So ahead of the Sunday, Nov. 10 ceremony, we're breaking down everything you need to know to guarantee a one-of-a-kind PCAs experience. 

When are the E! PCAs and what time do they start?

You'll want to schedule your PCAs viewing party for 7 p.m. EST/PST. That's when co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy kick off E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. They'll be catching up with all the stars, breaking down the red carpet fashion and even handing out a few awards alongside Nightly Pop's Nina Parker, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

The 2019 E! PCAs begins promptly at 9 p.m. EST/PST, so pop that popcorn accordingly! 

Where are the E! PCAs?

For the second year in a row, we're rolling out the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif. 

How do you watch the E! PCAs?

First things first, make sure you're following E! News on Twitter for E! Stream the Red Carpet. The digital show begins on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. PST / 5:45 p.m. EST, where your fave E! personalities will be discussing all things PCAs. Then head on over to E! to watch the official pre-show and PCAs ceremony unfold!

Who is going to win at the E! PCAs?

Three very special and talented women are getting honored in a big way. Gwen Stefani will accept the Fashion Icon Award, Jennifer Aniston is set to receive the People's Icon Award, and Pink has been named this year's recipient of the People's Champion Award. Talk about star power. 

Who are the E! PCAs nominees?

With a whopping 43 competitive categories, you're bound to see one of your favorite celebrities go home a PCAs winner. Nominees include Taylor SwiftAriana GrandeBTSJonas BrothersGame of ThronesRiverdaleThe Lion King and so many more. Check out the complete list of nominations right here!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

