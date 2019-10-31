by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 6:00 AM
While a lot of performers know how to put on a great show, Pink's live performances are always a standout!
The award-winning singer, who E! announced on Tuesday will receive the People's Champion honor at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, is known for her high-energy numbers at award shows like the MTV VMAs and on her concert tours.
Whether it's re-enacting her unique music videos on stage or performing death-defying aerial stunts above the audience, Pink has consistently wowed us with her creativity and physical prowess. It's part of why the songstress is nominated at the People's Choice Awards too, with her Beautiful Trauma show being up for The Concert Tour of 2019.
The performer also is powerful even without the impressive stunts. Pink has given us emotional, stripped down performances that prove her raw vocal talents are just as impressive as her ability to take flight on aerial silks.
Ahead of the People's Choice Awards, where she will accept her People's Champion trophy, we rounded up some of Pink's best live performances to date below.
Be sure to tune into the PCAs live show on Sunday, Nov. 10 to see the singer and all of your other favorite celebs as winners across 43 categories, including movies, TV, music and pop culture, are crowned.
2008 MTV VMAs
Pink took the Paramount Pictures backlot by storm with a rendition of "So What," where the singer trotted through the studio's New York Street set as pyrotechnic explosions went off around her.
She was clearly looking to, as her lyrics suggest, "start a fight" as she pushes a stuntman down a flight of stairs, making her VMAs performance iconic.
2009 MTV VMAs
While the above video is actually from Pink's Funhouse Tour, it's the same performance that the artist blessed the 2009 MTV VMAs with.
Paying homage to Lil' Kim's legendary 1999 VMAs look with a pink heart pasty, Pink took flight above the stage to perform her ballad "Sober," which looked like it was straight out of a Cirque de Soleil show.
2010 Grammy Awards
At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, Pink showed off her aerial silks skills for her performance of "Glitter In The Air" while wearing a shimmering, sheer jumpsuit that left the singer looking practically nude. At one point, Pink is lowered into water and ends her performance upside down, dripping wet, while still hitting every note!
She brought that jaw-dropping performance to audiences everywhere on her Funhouse Tour, as seen above.
Claiming her title again as the queen of award show performances, Pink blew us away with her "Just Like Fire" number at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.
After spinning around above the audience on a swing, Pink was raised up in front of a large clock that literally turns into a ring of fire. That's one hot performance!
The artist was honored at the 2017 MTV VMAs with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and celebrated with a medley of her greatest hits, such as "Get This Party Started" and "Raise Your Glass."
The songstress danced on top of a suspended car and ran through the audience as she performed songs that spanned her award-winning career.
Singing "A Million Dreams" With Her Daughter
In 2018, Pink performed "A Million Dreams" for The Greatest Showman — Reimagined's soundtrack, and in the touching video above we saw the behind-the-scenes of how she got to sing the musical number alongside her daughter, Willow Sage Hart.
The song was Hart's recording debut and, as you can hear, musical talent runs in the family!
Singing the National Anthem at the LII Super Bowl
While everyone was excited to see Justin Timberlake perform at the halftime show at the Super Bowl, Pink kicked off the day with a powerful performance of the national anthem.
Pink belted out the lyrics as both the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots players listened on. With a voice like hers, it's no wonder Pink has three Grammy trophies to her name!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
