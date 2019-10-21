Ooh, ooh! How you doin?

Wendy Williams is doing pretty good, because she is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards! The Wendy Williams Show is up for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 and any fan of Williams knows that this year had some of of her most OMG-worthy moments to date.

It's no surprise, given that Williams had a year full of relationship and health issues that the energetic TV host never shies away from talking about. At the beginning of the year, she missed the premiere date of her show, with her team citing complications with Grave's disease, and eventually Nick Cannonstepped in to serve as a guest host in February.

Williams finally returned from her hiatus in March, where she told her audience that she was living in a sober home. The next month, the TV personality filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter.