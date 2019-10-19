She's the queen of late night TV!

After all, Samantha Bee's hilarious show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards! The series, which is now in its fourth season, nabbed a nod for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 and anyone who has caught her series on TBS can confirm it's well deserved.

Bee became a household name as a correspondent for The Daily Show, where she spent 12 years working under then-host John Stewart. When Stewart announced he would be departing from The Daily Show, many wondered who would get the reigns and, seeing as she was the show's senior correspondent before departing, many were rooting for Bee.

While the job ended up going to South African comic Trevor Noah, fans were still thrilled when it was announced Bee land her own program.

The past four seasons of Full Frontal have been full of hilarious sketches, segments and interviews that are must-see TV. Bee has also been the rare female voice in late night television, at one point this year even being the only female voice in the format that has long been dominated by men.