He's known for being a TV host, comedian and author but he's also a PCAs nominee!

Trevor Noah is nominated at this year's E! People's Choice Awards thanks to The Daily Show being up for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019. Noah took over the show after John Stewart's departure four years ago where he has interviewed celebrities, politicians and activists about everything from entertainment to hard-hitting news.

The author of Born a Crime has brought a fresh perspective to late night and the guests who stop by his show reflect that. Tackling issues like being mixed-race, the body positivity movement, mental health struggles and more with people like Tracee Ellis Rossand Bill Hader, the show feels more relevant than ever.

Noah faces off against seven other contenders to win the award, so to help you cast your ballot we've rounded up five of the host's best interviews this year.