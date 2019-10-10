When you get invited to Andy Cohen's Clubhouse, things sometimes get shady!

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is nominated at this year's E! People's Choice Awards for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 and, out of all the nominees, it's the most likely place where the guests will spill the tea.

With segments like "Plead the Fifth", where guests can only skip one of three questions Cohen asks, and being on a set where you can indulge in a little too much bubbly, the celebrities who come onto the Bravo program often get a little punchier than the show's network competitors.

After all, this is the show where queen of shade Mariah Carey claimed she didn't know Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez or Demi Lovato.

While there have been many epic moments over the years, we wanted to take a look back on what were the shadiest moments that went down in 2019.