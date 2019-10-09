Strike a pose! Gwen Stefani is this year's E! People's Choice Awards recipient of the Fashion Icon Award!

On Tuesday, E! announced that the "Hollaback Girl" artist will be honored at the 2019 PCAs with the coveted title. It's a fitting award for Stefani, whose red carpet looks regularly turn heads and who has launched her own lifestyle brands, such as L.A.M.B.

E! News caught up with the singer, who was thrilled and shocked over the announcement. Reminiscing on growing up in Anaheim, the star talked about how she never saw herself wearing the kinds of styles she'd see in Vogue magazine.

"I just was so naïve to the fashion industry and didn't know anything about it. I just was doing my own thing and my mom made a lot of my clothes growing up," she explained.

"So to get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion…it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen...I love fashion. It never gets old for me."