by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 6:00 AM
Strike a pose! Gwen Stefani is this year's E! People's Choice Awards recipient of the Fashion Icon Award!
On Tuesday, E! announced that the "Hollaback Girl" artist will be honored at the 2019 PCAs with the coveted title. It's a fitting award for Stefani, whose red carpet looks regularly turn heads and who has launched her own lifestyle brands, such as L.A.M.B.
E! News caught up with the singer, who was thrilled and shocked over the announcement. Reminiscing on growing up in Anaheim, the star talked about how she never saw herself wearing the kinds of styles she'd see in Vogue magazine.
"I just was so naïve to the fashion industry and didn't know anything about it. I just was doing my own thing and my mom made a lot of my clothes growing up," she explained.
"So to get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion…it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen...I love fashion. It never gets old for me."
Fans of Stefani's music have followed her from when she was the frontwoman of No Doubt and throughout her solo singing career. Along the way, she's released some iconic music videos, like "What You Waiting For?", with stunning costumes that reflect the musician's artistry.
"I think writing the music has always been sort of like the therapy and like the necessity and it's so unbelievably healing and it's so rewarding. And to be able to put a visual to whatever that emotion is in the music has been kind of the reward, the cherry on top," Stefanie expressed.
Where does her inspiration come from? The Grammy-winner described how she finds it "everywhere" and that her current gig being on The Voice, "has been shockingly inspiring."
"I think that is because there is so much music and you're actually looking for songs, you're hearing songs through all these different voices and through different talent and so that's one of my favorite places to be," she continued. The performer is a coach on this year's season, which is also up at the PCAs for The Competition Show of 2019.
Whether it's on the step-and-repeat or an ensemble from a music video, we love following the star's style and can't wait to see what she steps out in next.
While Stefani already knows she will be a winner at the People's Choice Awards, there is still time to make that dream come true for some of your other favorite stars!
Voting is still open and there are 43 competitive categories across movies, TV, music and pop culture that you can sound off on. Cast your ballots now at the official PCAs site for your favorite celebs so they can take home the trophy.
Be sure to tune into the live award show on Nov. 10 to see what fashionable ensemble Stefani rocks and who else goes home as a champion.
To catch more our interview with Stefani, tune into E! News at 7.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
