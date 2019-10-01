MONDAY
11 NOV.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards Surpass 1 Billion Votes!

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 6:00 AM

You made it happen!

Today, we are celebrating the E! People's Choice Awards exceeding—drum roll please!—one billion votes already since voting started on Sept. 4 and we know that it couldn't happen without all the dedicated fans.

With 43 categories spanning movies, television, music and pop culture, die-hard fans have already come out in force to support their favorite nominees for this year's big show.

But, it's not too late to have your voice heard. Are you an Arianator? Or an Avengers fanatic? Or how about a Games of Thrones devotee?

No matter which nominees you're picking, your favorite contenders still need your votes.

You can cast your ballot by going to the official People's Choice Awards voting site or via Twitter by including both the category hashtag and one nominee hashtag in a tweet. You can vote 25 times per day, per method. Remember, every Tuesday your votes will count twice so make sure you're coming back each day to support your picks.

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

But don't wait too long because voting closes on Oct. 18. That's just a few weeks away!

Once you've picked all your favorites, be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

