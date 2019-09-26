Dun, dun. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is nominated for an E! People's Choice Award!
The long-running show is up against seven other contenders for The Bingeworthy Show of 2019 and E! caught up exclusively with the cast at the show's red carpet last night at the Paley Center in New York City.
The cast couldn't be more excited, with Ice-T pleasantly surprised saying, "People's Choice kind of seems like a young award. I think Law & Order is kind of a mature show, but wouldn't be bad to win. I'll take all awards, I'm excited about it. I hope we win, that's cool!"
"It's an honor to be a part of a record-breaking endeavor such as Law & Order: SVU," actress Kelli Giddish added. "Thank you for watching since you were 2 years old, thank you for watching if you're 50 years old now."
Peter Scanavino was thrilled the show was recognized by fans, saying "You can get awards dealt out by critics or members of the academies or whatever that is, but at the end of the day it's all about the fans. So, in a lot of ways, that's the true award that you want to win."
While every member of the cast was appreciative, Mariska Hargitayseemed the most moved as she held back tears of joy. "I'm overwhelmed by all of this and really trying to take it in. It's truly a moment and sort of the dam broke this morning and the tears came...I'm just so grateful but I truly believe that I have the most faithful fans and the most intimate relationship with them."
The tears started to flow when the actress talked about what life would be like without the show. "Without Law & Order: SVU I would not have been awakened to the epidemic of sexual assault and domestic violence. I would not have started the Joyful Heart Foundation. I would not have met Peter Hermann. And my life would be very different."
Hermann and Hargitay wed in 2004 and first met on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Many of our lives would be different without the show. After all, Hargitay debuted on our TV screen as Olivia Benson over two decades ago, and the show's impressive 21 seasons makes it the longest-running primetime live-action series to ever be on television.
The cast wants you to cast your ballot for the show, with Scanavino saying, "I think you can vote, what, 20 times? So, go for it! Vote 20 times, each person."
It's actually 25 times a day, so even more votes to cast! You can vote for the show—and for 42 other competitive categories—by heading to the PCAs voting site or taking to Twitter to sound off.
Be sure to tune into the live award show on Nov. 10 to see who goes home with the trophy.
For the full interview with the Law & Order: Special Victims, watch E! News at 7 for more. The procedural's 21st season premieres tonight on NBC at 10 pm.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)