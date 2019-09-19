Spoiler alert: The nominee list for The Bingeworthy Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards is stacked.

Eight of television's hottest shows are battling for the title and it's tough competition between touching reality series, fantasy epics and gripping dramas.

A few of the shows on the list that took their final bow this year, such as HBO's Game of Thrones and the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, shocked audiences with tragic character deaths while tying up their storylines.

Meanwhile, other nominated series have been going strong for a while now but have managed to find new ways to delight audiences with OMG moments. Queer Eye, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit have all secured themselves in the cultural zeitgeist and keep trending each season with episodes that have us glued to our TV screens.

Whatever series had you hitting the "Next Episode" button, the one thing they have in common is that to for them to win at the PCAs, you have to vote for them.