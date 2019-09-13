MONDAY
Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready to Cheers to His 3 PCAs Nominations

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 2:17 PM

Yas, Queen!

Jonathan Van Ness is celebrating his three PCAs nominations in a big way.

E! News exclusively caught up with Queer Eye's grooming expert for his collaboration with Biossance on Thursday and he was thrilled about being nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards.

"Oh my god, thank you," he gushed.

When the Bravo star was presented with wine and glasses, he couldn't get over the adorable gift.

"She's wine glasses. Fun! E!, who does your swag bags? You're hired," he continued. "Love!"

As for the television personality's evening plans, he had something pretty great in the works.

"Who is going to get drunk and watch the Democratic Debates tonight? This girl," he joked.

The 32-year-old is nominated for The Pop Podcast of 2019 for his show, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, and The Reality TV Star of 2019 for Queer Eye. The Bravo hit is also up for The Reality Show of 2019.

Find out which awards Van Ness takes home when the People Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

