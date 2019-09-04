It's our favorite time of year! The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominations were unveiled today and now it is up to you to vote for all your picks in music, movies, television and pop culture.

It may be especially tough to choose among the Group of 2019 nominees who are all taking over the charts and our personal playlists.

After reuniting this year, the Jonas Brothers are definitely a People's Choice Awards fan favorite. The famous brothers are nominated for three awards including The Group, Song and Album of 2019. We can all agree that it was worth the wait because the band is back and better than ever!

BTS were big winners at last year's People's Choice Awards and they could walk away with three more trophies at this year's ceremony. The K-pop group is up for The Group, Concert Tour and Music Video of 2019 for their hit, "Boy With Luv" with Halsey.