We can't stop singing because the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominees are here and the ladies up for musical awards are pitch-perfect!

Ariana Grande is bringing the heat to the PCAs this year with six nominations, including The Female Artist and Song of 2019. The "7 Rings" singer is the most nominated person at the PCAs, which airs live on E! on Sunday, November 10.

Taylor Swift is up there, too, with four nominations in categories like The Album of 2019 for her recently released Lover. Lizzo will be tough competition for her, though, with her self-love album Cuz I Love You competing in the same category.

Those that tried to learn the choreography from their favorite artists will also need to tune in to see who takes home the prize for The Music Video of 2019. Billie Eilish is looking to nab the award with "Bad Guy" but whether or not she wins is up to the fans, as the PCA winners are decided by the people!