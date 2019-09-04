Don't change the channel because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are here!
The award show, which will air live on Sunday, Nov. 10 on E!, celebrates the best in pop culture including movies, music, podcasts and more. Some of the most anticipated categories are all about TV and the nominees this year are nothing short of amazing.
A few shows nominated took their final bow this year, such as Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory, up for Show of 2019 and Comedy Show of 2019 respectively. Whether or not their last year on the air will include a PCA win is up to fan votes, as the People's Choice Awards are the only show that is for the people, by the people.
With tearjerkers like This Is Us, spooky adventures like Stranger Things and compelling character studies like Big Little Lies all in contention for categories like The Drama Show of 2019, making your choice is going to be a tough one.
The fun doesn't stop at narrative series, either.
Everyone's favorite unscripted shows will also be facing off to take home the trophy for awards like The Reality Show of 2019. If you've ever wanted to hand out a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent, you can get the same feeling of being a judge by casting your vote for categories like The Competition Show of 2019.
You can also support the shows that are your favorite part of your morning or bedtime by weighing in on the Daytime Talk Show or Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 categories.
There really is something for everyone to sound off on, so check out the full list of TV Show nominees below and be sure to tune into the live show to see which ones take home the top prizes!
Helen Sloan/HBO
Game of Thrones
The CW Network (The CW)
Riverdale
James Dimmock/NBC
Chicago P.D.
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black
E!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
VH1
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Trae Patton/Bravo
Vanderpump Rules
MTV
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The Ellen Degeneres Show
Fox/The Wendy Williams Show
The Wendy Williams Show
ABC
Live with Ryan and Kelly
Nathan Congleton/NBC
TODAY
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Comedy Central
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
ABC/Randy Holmes
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
The Late Late Show With James Corden
TBS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
YouTube
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
