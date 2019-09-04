Grab your popcorn because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards movie nominations have been announced!
Since last year's PCAs, we've seen dozens of great movies either at the theater or while lounging on our couch thanks to streaming services. We've cried during rom-coms, jumped during horror flicks and marveled at Marvel's many superhero films.
Let's take a look at which films you can vote for to take home this year's PCAs trophies!
Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all nominated for both The Movie of 2019 and The Action Movie of 2019 categories, showing that superhero films continue to be fan favorites.
There are also some films that make us nostalgic for our childhood that are looking to win, too. The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu are just a few of the titles looking to win The Family Movie of 2019 when the show goes live on E! Sunday, Nov. 10.
Don't forget the movies that made us laugh, too! Men in Black: International, Long Shot and Murder Mystery are just a few of the hilarious films up for The Comedy Movie of 2019.
Bookworms will also be excited to see that a few young-adult adaptations are on the nominee list! Five Feet Apart and After are each competing to win The Drama Movie of 2019 and prove to fans they were just as good on screen as they were paper.
Who will win each category? That's up for you to decide as the PCAs is the only awards show that is for the people, by the people.
Check out our complete list of nominees below and be sure to tune in to the live show to see which of your favorites come out on top!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures
Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios
Captain Marvel
Universal Pictures
The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Summit Entertainment
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Claudette Barius/Universal
Us
Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Universal Studios
Yesterday
Christian Black / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
The Hustle
Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG
Men in Black: International
Murray Close/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Long Shot
Universal Studios
Good Boys
Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
YouTube
Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood
David Appleby/Paramount Pictures
Rocketman
ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS
Five Feet Apart
Sundance Institute
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Walt Disney Studios
Aladdin
Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Secret Life of Pets 2
DreamWorks Animation
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Warner Bros.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Warner Bros.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Columbia Pictures
The Angry Birds Movie 2
