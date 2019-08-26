by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 8:13 AM
Summer is the best for many reasons but, according to your votes, summer lovin' is what takes the cake!
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are the winners of the 2019 Best of Summer tournament! With an impressive 64% of the vote, the adorable duo beat out Lizzo, Stranger Things, Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood and the U.S. Women's National Soccer team for the title.
All of the nominees are fantastic, but we sure can't get enough of the couple's love!
Our winners officially went public with their long-rumored romance this June when Delevingne posted a steamy Instagram of the two making out.
In an exclusive interview with E!, Delevingne attributed the timing of the post to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first anniversary of their relationship.
Benson also made us over-the-moon happy when she playfully unveiled a tattoo reading "CD" on her side, hinting that it was in honor of her girlfriend's initials.
E! News learned from a source that while the two are not yet married, despite rumors, they did have a cute friendship ceremony this year, too.
How these two came to be was just a matter of the classic advice of when you are least looking for love, it finds you. Delevingne revealed to Marie Claire in their September issue that when it came to falling for one another, "We weren't looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural."
Aww! Check out the couple's cutest moments below and while we're waving goodbye to summer for now, before you know it the season will be back with another Best of Summer tournament.
Until then, bring on the pumpkin spice lattes!
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.
In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.
In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.
In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.
In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."
"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.
In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.
In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.
