Backgrid; Shutterstock; Sony; Netflix; Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 6:00 AM
Backgrid; Shutterstock; Sony; Netflix; Getty Images/E! Illustration
It's all come down to this!
Summer is coming to an end but before we trade in our swimsuits for plaid scarves, it's time to vote for who or what ultimately deserves the title of Best of Summer.
After five competitive voting rounds, you decided on the best couple, musical artist, TV show, movie and viral moment of the season. However, only one can reign supreme as the best of the best.
To help you cast your ballot, let's take a quick refresher on the choices!
Love was in the air all summer long, but the couple whose romance we couldn't get enough of was Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The adorable duo had been long-suspected of being together, but it wasn't until this June that they confirmed the status of their relationship with a steamy kiss posted on Instagram.
However, if you celebrated your summer single AF, there's no doubt you were blasting self-love anthems from our musical artist winner, Lizzo. The singer's upbeat jams were on our playlists at everything from beach parties to road-trips, so perhaps she will nab your vote.
At the same time, one of the best parts of summer are the blockbuster movies, and this year was no different. The film you voted for was none other than Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, which took us back in time to the '60s for a nostalgic love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
We also traveled back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the third season of Stranger Things. The highly-anticipated television series introduced us to new monsters, mall montages and fresh faces like Maya Hawke, all of which could be enjoyed from the air-conditioned comfort of your living room thanks to Netflix.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
While you were sitting on your couch, you probably also tuned in to see the U.S. Women's National Soccer team dominate game after game in the World Cup. The team was victorious in the final match against the Netherlands, bringing home the championship trophy for a fourth time and being the most viral part of the season.
Really, it was a great summer all around. However, it's time to weigh in on who or what was your personal favorite.
Sound off in our poll below and check back on Monday, August 26 to see who will be crowned 2019's Best of Summer!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?