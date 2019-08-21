Yeehaw! It's Kacey Musgraves' birthday!

The musician, who turns 31 today, has been a household name in country music for years but the artist cemented her cross-genre popularity in February 2019 when she won Album of the Year at the Grammys for her masterpiece Golden Hour.

Her shocked reaction (that also launched a thousand memes) showed that even the artist was surprised to break through the competitive category as the victor. After all, a country album taking home the top prize hasn't happened since Taylor Swift's Fearless won in 2010.

For those that have been paying attention though, the six-time Grammy winner has had her moment coming for quite some time. Her first introduction to the world was as a contestant on Nashville Star, and while the show didn't launch her into stardom, it did show the singer's passion and ambition to make it.