WINNER: Goal! The U.S. Women's National Soccer team winning the World Cup was this round's victor!

________

Summer may be winding down but our Best of Summer tournament is only heating up!

It's time to vote for the final category in our annual showdown of which couples, musical artists, TV shows, movies and viral moments were the best of the season. Today's round is all about the viral summer moments that were so buzzworthy it was all people could talk about on your timeline.

In an era where news moves so fast that if you blink you could miss it, having staying power means you must be doing something right. So, we've rounded up which people or events were able to cut through the noise and keep people hyped, which is really the only energy we want during summer anyway.

From lighthearted challenges to exciting cast announcements, let's take a look back at what had social media abuzz.