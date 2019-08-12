KCS Presse / MEGA
Happy birthday, Cara Delevingne!
The actress and model, who turns 27 today, made every shipper's dream come true this June when she posted a video of her giving Ashley Benson a kiss. With that, their rumored romance was confirmed and they had fans showing nothing but support. In fact, in our PCAs Best of Summer tournament, the duo took home the Best Couple title by a landslide.
While we don't know for sure when their meet-cute was (possibly when co-starring on the 2018 film Her Smell), initial suspicions that the two could be dating cropped up last May, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Over the following months, a paparazzi here or there would capture the two kissing, but they never had gone public with their relationship.
That is, until a few months ago, when the Paper Towns actress posted that steamy video with the Pretty Little Liars alum and made it official!
In an exclusive interview with E!, Delevingne stated that the timing of her post coincided with Pride month, specifically being 50 years since the Stonewall riots and that it was just over the couple's first anniversary.
Since then, they continue to be adorable and support one another. Benson—who Delevingne sweetly calls "Sprinkles"—even got a tattoo of her girlfriend's initials "CD" on her side.
We're so happy for them! To celebrate the star's birthday, take a look at the cutest photos of the two over the last romantic year.
Getty Images
Romance Rumors
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.
Instagram
A & C
In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC
Party Pics
In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Instagram
"Post Show Cuddle Puddle"
In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Officially Official
In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."
Best Image / BACKGRID
Sharing a Laugh
"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
My Best Friend's Wedding
The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Engagement Speculation
In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.
Photographed by Nicholas Maggio for Privé Revaux
Imprinted
In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.