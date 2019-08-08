Getty Images; Shutterstock; HBO; ABC/E! Illustration
by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 6:00 AM
Getty Images; Shutterstock; HBO; ABC/E! Illustration
Pause your playlists because it's time for another 2019 Best of Summer Tournament poll!
You voted loud and clear for our first category, Best Couple, with Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne winning by a landslide. Now it's time to sound off on who rocked the season when it came to the music!
Whether you've been blasting their tracks on repeat with the windows rolled down or while laying by the pool, these musicians have been winning the season with the hottest songs, music videos and collaborations. From country-trap to upbeat pop hits, there was something for everyone to dance and party to all summer long.
Who will take home the title of the tournament's Best Musical Artist? Only you can decide and it's a tough choice.
To help you cast your ballot, we're throwing back to why each of the six nominees on our list could be worthy of the crown.
A few artists on our list are up-and-comers that have quickly become must-haves on any DJ's set list.
Just look at Lizzo, for example, whose self-love anthems from her album Cuz I Love You have been everywhere from beach parties to blockbuster movie trailers.
The flute-wielding star's summer included performing at the 2019 BET Awards, dropping the instantly iconic "Tempo" music video featuring her personal icon Missy Elliott and being announced as a member of the Hustlers cast!
Meanwhile, newcomer Lil Nas X, doesn't need to convince us that he may have had the greatest song of the summer...the numbers prove he may have the greatest song of all time!
His genre-defying "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus broke records when it held onto its number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks, surpassing "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day" to become the longest-running song to do so. In fact, it is still at the top of the chart today!
The track also spawned multiple remixes, including versions that feature Diplo and RM of K-Pop boy band BTS. For such a wildly successful run, it's all the crazier that the rapper bought the backtrack for just $30. Money well spent!
YouTube/Vevo
Did we need to calm down this summer? Probably, but we couldn't after seeing Taylor Swift's cameo-filled music video "You Need to Calm Down"!
All season long, she's been teasing her upcoming album, Lover, and even gave a sneak peek of her full record to her most devoted fans at a private listening party. She may have sang that "stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun" but, sorry, we're still going to be obsessively decoding her Instagram posts for clues about her new music until its released on Aug. 23!
For those that prefer a more brooding summer vibe, Billie Eilish may be earning your vote. The 17-year-old rising star is the youngest on our list so it's all the more impressive that she is quickly becoming the next big thing in pop.
From being Rolling Stone's August cover star to getting nominated for a whopping nine VMA nominations, the "Bad Guy" singer has been everywhere all season and it doesn't look like she is slowing down. Duh!
Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings Inc.
Another artist who will be at the VMAs is none other than Ariana Grande. The singer tied with Swift to top the list this year, receiving ten nominations for her work on songs like "thank u, next" and "7 Rings".
But it's not just her previous music that we were celebrating this summer. Just months after the Thank U, Next album dropped, we got two new music videos and, to be honest, they were bops.
First up was the claustrophobic music video for "In My Head", followed up by the earworm "Boyfriend" that was released just last week.
In the latter, Grande features the duo Social House and one of its members, Mikey Foster, is even speculated to be her newest boo. Although, if true, they wouldn't be the only ones on this list suspected of being in a relationship after releasing a collab track.
After all, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had us all going ooh la la la when they released their steamy single "Señorita" in June.
While each are having their own individual success, Mendes with his world tour and Cabello working on her new album, their rumored romance that has since formed makes their collaboration all the more exciting. They've also been embracing the spirit of the season because if making out in the ocean isn't a summer mood, we're not sure what is!
You can't go wrong with which musician you pick but you do have to pick one!
Vote in the poll below so your fave can win the honor of Best Musical Artist and move on to face off against the best couple, movie, TV show and viral moment of the season for the ultimate title of Best of Summer.
Don't forget to check back on Monday to vote for another tournament round!
