Everyone from Westeros to Atlantis is celebrating because today is Jason Momoa's birthday!

The movie and TV star turns 40 today and we couldn't be happier that the Hawaiian heartthrob has been gracing our screens a lot lately. This past year alone, he claimed his throne under the sea in Aquaman, hosted Saturday Night Live and reignited our love for hair scrunchies.

While he may be famous for playing intense roles like Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, in real life the role Momoa loves the most is that of being a sweet husband to his wife, Lisa Bonet.

The two officially tied the knot a few years ago but have been together since 2005. It was love at first sight for Momoa...a few years before they even met!

On an episode of The Late Late Show, Momoa told host James Corden that he fell for the Cosby Show actress when he was eight years old. "I saw her on TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one!'...I've always wanted to meet her. She was a queen," he recalled.