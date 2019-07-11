Get Off the Sidelines and Cast Your Vote for the Best Dressed Star at the 2019 ESPYS!

Paige Spiranac, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The 2019 ESPYS showed that athletes know how to bring their A-game from the field to the red carpet.

Comedian Tracy Morgan hilariously hosted the star-studded award show that brought sport's biggest names together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating achievements in everything from Best Team (awarded to the World Cup winning Women's National Soccer Team) to Best Viral Sports Moment.

Stars like Alex Morgan and tennis pro Serena Williams were among those who scooped up an ESPY Award this year, and the stacked list of famous nominees meant nearly every face that's been on a jumbotron was in attendance.

The famous faces didn't stop at the players either, A-listers like Usher and Sandra Bullock presented awards and Tori Kelly performed while the Arthur Ashe Courage Award was handed out.

We were more than happy to sit on the sidelines and watch the celebs trade their uniforms for custom suits and stunning gowns during this year's carpet. Plus, we somehow managed to narrow the best-dressed roster to 10 of our absolute favorites for you to weigh in on, too.

Watch

Gabrielle Union Loves Dwyane Wade on ESPN's Body Cover

Starting off our draft is Dwyane Wade, who brought the heat from Miami to the carpet with an all-white Louis Vuitton suit. The basketball legend was seen hand-in-hand with wife Gabrielle Union before the show and gave her a shout-out when he won Best Moment later in the night.

It seemed as if pro golfer Paige Spiranac was competing against the ESPY Award itself with her silver dress which sparkled as brightly as the trophy.

No one however had a more daring look than Ciara, whose edgy black Alexander Vauthie dress was something you could say, she was cut-out for.

The newly-single WWE star Barbie Blank stunned in a strappy, electric-blue number from Michael Costello. Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star Camille Kostek swapped out her bathing suit for a plunging, sparkling gown by the same designer.

Usher caught our eye on the carpet as well wearing an effortlessly cool black-and-white checkered set.

Photos

ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Kelly didn't just take our breath away with her performance of "In Times Like These," her cute coral dress and breezy ponytail was just as show stopping as her vocals.

Declan Farmer, the Paralympic gold-medalist who was nominated for Best Male Athlete with a Disability, arrived in a perfectly tailored blue suit that made us do a double take.

Two of Philadelphia's finest athletes stunned in suits from the same designer during the show and they looked hot.

Both Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and 76ers forward Tobias Harris wore styles from Damari Savile, with Jenkins sporting a custom suit with contrast sleeve and Harris mixing striped pants with a white blazer. 

While these styles were our first-string picks, only you can make the call of who walks away from the night as the true style winner. Check out all the stylish outfits below and then cast your vote!

Dwyane Wade, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade

The basketball player's all-white ensemble is a breath of fresh air. 

Usher, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Usher

Ahead of his appearance at the show, the singer looks handsome and stylish in a matching jacket and pants.

Kelly Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbie Blank

The pro wrestler brings good energy to the red carpet with this electric blue number.

Article continues below

Elle Fanning, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning

The Maleficent star stuns in an asymmetrical silver gown.

Tobias Harris, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers player walks the red carpet in a bright and light suit.

Jaren Jackson Jr., The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson Jr.

This look is absolutely lush, and we're not just saying that because of the leafy pattern.

Article continues below

Camille Kostek, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Camille Kostek

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star dresses in style to cheer on boyfriend Ron Gronkowski.

Linda Cardellini, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Linda Cardellini

If she was Dead to Me before this, then she's been brought back to life with this romantic black dress.

Lindsey Vonn, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

The recently retired Olympian skiis into our best dressed list thanks to this silver gown.

Article continues below

Declan Farmer, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Declan Farmer

The Paralympic gold medalist could win another gold medal for his red carpet style.

Ciara, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ciara

This dress by Alexander Vauthier is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh. 

Malcolm Jenkins, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Malcolm Jenkins

There's no better way to stand out than to wear a bold, fresh look like this. 

Article continues below

Tori Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Tori Kelly

The powerhouse singer gives total summer vibes in this chic dress.

Mallory Edens, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Mallory Edens

A little leg never hurt nobody.

Nyjah Huston, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Nyjah Huston

The skateboard pro cuts a sleek figure in this all-black ensemble.

Article continues below

Katie Nolan, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Katie Nolan

She's not just well-versed in the world of sports, but the world of fashion too!

Trae Young, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Trae Young

He may be a nominee for Best Breakthrough Athlete, for now, but he's already a winner in red carpet fashion.

Landry Shamet, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Landry Shamet

Slam dunk! The Clippers star looks handsome in a red and black ensemble.

Article continues below

Paige Spiranac, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paige Spiranac

This golfer scores a hole-in-one with this simple but beautiful look. 

Cathy Kelley, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cathy Kelley

As an announcer for WWE, this beauty knows how to stand out in the crowd. 

2019 ESPYS Best Dressed Poll
Which star do you think won the 2019 ESPYS red carpet?
11.8%
14.7%
32.4%
11.8%
11.8%
2.9%
2.9%
8.8%
2.9%
0.0%
