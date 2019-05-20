Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Remaining Duo Deserves the Final Rose?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 20, 2019 8:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bachelor Nation, we need you!

The time has come for fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to vote for the best couple in the franchise. When May kicked off we started our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 hot couples from all around Bachelor Nation that were currently an item.

Now, after a few weeks of voting you've narrowed it down to the last two couples. Last week, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph faced off against Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, and the newest winning couple from The Bachelor managed to edge out the OG Bachelorette star and her husband.

Bachelor Nation super couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick might be new to the dating game, but they are beloved, which is why they knocked off Bachelor favorite Sean Loweand his wife Catherine (Giudici) Lowe to make it to the final round.

Now the question is, who will win it all?

Watch

Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills Serious Bachelor Tea

Will the latest Bachelor star and his love be able to beat out fan-favorite Bachelorette alum and her new beau (who she met through the franchise)? We will know the answer soon, and it's all up to you!

Cast your vote for which Bachelor Nation couple deserves the final rose below, and get ready to find out once and for all which pair is No.1 in the hearts of the franchise's fans.

Voting for the final round ends on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT.

Bachelor Nation Couples: Final Two
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph vs. Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick
45.3%
54.7%

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Couples , Tournaments , Apple News , Colton Underwood

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Voice, John Legend

The Voice's John Legend Recaps His Season Full of Blocks in Super Cute Song

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Open to Marriage—But Isn't Ready to Date Yet

Princess Jasmine, Aladdin, 2019

Princess Jasmine Is Very Different in Aladdin Reboot: Watch Her Belt Out Her New Song

Game of Thrones, Bran Stark

Game of Series Finales: Which Show's Ending Reigns Supreme?

Have You Seen "Fresh Prince" Child Star Ross Bagley Lately?

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have a Thrilling Day at Theme Park With Her Kids

Rihanna, T Magazine

Rihanna Takes You Inside Her New Fashion Brand With LVMH

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.