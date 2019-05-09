Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which of the Sweet 16 Pairs Deserves the Final Rose?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 9, 2019 9:00 AM

Bachelor Nation Couples Tournament Round 2

ABC; Getty Images

Get your red roses and wine ready, because we have a new round of our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament for you to vote on!

On Monday, Bachelor Nation's favorite Bachelorette ladies reunited for the reunion to end all reunions, but here at E! News we were focused on which couple in all of Bachelor Nation (that is currently together) is really the best of them all. There are a decent amount to choose from, but only one couple can reign supreme.

We began with the 23 couples who are currently in love and dating or married and now, thanks to your votes, we've narrowed it down to the sweet 16 pairs for our second round of our May tournament, which starts now.

In this round your favorites will be battling it out against another amazing couple from the ABC reality series, which means the rose petals are falling and things are getting serious.

Read

The Bios for Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette Contestants Are Epic

Couples including, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick for example, have made it through to round two and this time they are facing off against Jason Mesnick and his wife Molly Malaney Mesnick.

Other hot couples still in the running are the most-recent Bachelor lead, Colton Underwood and his winner/girlfriend Cassie Randolph and lovebirds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. To see who they are competing against and what other top 16 couples made the cut, check out our poll below.

Make sure to cast your votes to see who will make it to the elite eight round next week! 

Voting for this round ends on Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. PT so don't wait too long to pick your favorites.

Bachelor Nation Couples: Sweet 16
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick vs. Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney Mesnick
59.6%
40.4%
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph vs. Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried
48.4%
51.6%
Sean Lowe & Catherine (Giudici) Lowe vs. Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper
60.2%
39.8%
Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter vs. Evan Bass & Carly Waddell
61.1%
38.9%
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers vs. Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk
82.5%
17.5%
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum vs. Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
70.4%
29.6%
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon vs. Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo
64.2%
35.8%
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen vs. Kendall Long & Joe Amabile
50.6%
49.4%

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

