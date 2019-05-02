The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were on fire on Wednesday night and we're not just talking about Taylor Swift's opening performance.

This year, the big award show was a night to remember thanks to the speeches that were given, the performances that happened (cough, the Jonas Brothers, cough) and of course the fashion.

Each award show we watch we not-so-secretly tune in to see which celeb rocked the most daring look and which star really won the night based on their red carpet look.

While we have our favorites, see Swift's pastel purple RaisaVanessa mini dress or Priyanka Chopra's Zuhair Murad white gown with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, we really want to know which star you thought looked best in Las Vegas at the event.

Were you a fan of the Jonas Brothers, who color-coordinated their stripped suits? Or, were you a bigger fan of Cardi B's Cher-inspired yellow two-piece ensemble?