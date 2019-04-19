It's all happening! Kate Hudson is officially 40 years old!

Unlike Hudson's character Penny Lane in Almost Famous, we are total groupies of this actress and all that she does.

Technically we are Band-Aids like she was in the 2000 flick as well, because let's face it, we appreciate her, her craft and all that she does. Sadly, we don't exactly inspire her work, but the birthday girl does inspire us.

After two decades worth of hits and roles to look back on, it's clear that Hudson has made her mark on Hollywood and we are forever grateful that she did.

She might've started out as an indie film star and the daughter of the one and only Goldie Hawn—not to mention she was raised by her Pa, Kurt Russell—but throughout her career she's made a name for herself and made us all want to be a carefree sun goddess/actress/designer/author!