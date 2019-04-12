Jessie James Decker can do it all...and with three kids in toe!

She's a country singer, has her own clothing brand and store, has written a best-selling book and has a beauty collection. What makes that even more awesome is that she also manages to keep up with three adorable children and make fans swoon over her sweet romance with husband Eric Decker!

Together the couple has managed to give us all serious life goals which is why today, on the "Boots" singer's birthday—she's turning 31 years old—we're shining a bright light on the pair's seemingly perfect home life.

After tying the knot in 2013, the Just Jessie author and her hubbie starred on their own E! reality show and we were instantly hooked.

Three kids later fans want to know as much as they can about the Decker fam and luckily, their Instagram profiles fill in all the blanks...and make us ooh and aah on a regular basis.