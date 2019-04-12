Can you believe we've already been keeping up with True Thompson for a year?

The adorable baby girl is celebrating her first birthday today and we feel like it was just yesterday that Khloe Kardashian was announcing her pregnancy.

Over the past year there has been a lot of memorable moments for True, her mom Khloe and her dad Tristan Thompson, and luckily there are photographs to prove it.

Year after year the Kardashian family continues to grow starting with Kourtney Kardashian's kids, then Kim Kardashian West's brood and now both Khloe and little sister Kylie Jenner have joined the club with their baby girls.

Since today is all about True, we've rounded up her sweetest snaps from her first year as a Kardashian and trust us, there are a lot to ooh and aah over below.

She's so stinking cute, how could there not be?