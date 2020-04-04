Iron Man at your service!

Today the superhero, or rather, the actor who plays the iconic Marvel hero turns 55 years old.

In his five and half decades, Robert Downey Jr. has played some of TV and film's most iconic roles where it's hard to decide which is his best.

Of course, he has dominated the silver screen for the past decade as Iron Man, the quick-witted playboy who was the heart of his own films as well as the Avengers movies.

That said, we've also seen the New York City native define other fictional characters, such as in Sherlock Holmes and the recent Dolittle.

While we also are used to seeing him in movie theaters, true fans remember he also was a huge part of Ally McBeal and even had a short stint on Saturday Night Live.

With all that talent, it's no surprise the actor has won a BAFTA, People's Choice Awards and Golden Globes trophy, as well as been nominated for an Academy Award.