Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Elite 8 Celebrity Duo Deserves the Crown? Vote Now!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 8:00 AM

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament

Who's your favorite power couple?

Two weeks into voting we are discovering who you think is the most powerful, as well as the hottest, couple in Hollywood, but it's not over yet. After beginning with 64 sexy pairs of the entertainment world's finest duos, we are now down to the elite eight.

There are only eight couples that remain, which is crazy. What started out as a massive group of fierce duos who rule Hollywood, is now down to a small group of the most powerful couples around.

There is however more to vote on. This week it's all about narrowing down the remaining eight couples to the final four pairs by next week. Are you up for the the challenge?

We have a feeling you are, but which couples will earn your votes? For starters, are you a bigger fan of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard?

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

What about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas battling it out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?

The final two face-offs will be Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton against Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as well as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill versus Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.

As you can see the competition is stiff and only you can help us name a winner.

Voting for this round ends on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m. PT so don't waste any time. 

Power Couple Tournament: Elite 8
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra vs. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
32.6%
67.4%
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton vs. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
37.7%
62.3%
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
57.2%
42.8%
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
65.9%
34.1%
