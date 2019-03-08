Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 9:00 AM

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

March Madness is upon us and we have a challenge for you!

While some people think about March Madness in terms of basketball, we think about it as a way to see which of our favorite celebrities deserve to be champions.

There are brackets for pretty much everything nowadays, like the ultimate candy bracket, or the best chain restaurant, but here at E! we had something a little different in mind...the Ultimate Power Couple Bracket.

In case you missed it, we currently have a tournament going on for the Ultimate Power Couple, which is now in round two of voting. We started with 64 couples, you voted, and now we're down to 32. Each of those couples is now in a head-to-head battle, which you can vote on here.

Since there are so many celeb couples to love we decided that you should be able to create your own bracket to play with your friends or family as well!

Read

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

Check out our special edition E! bracket for the Ultimate Power Couple below—there are 32 starting slots—and make sure to share your results on social media so we see which couple your squad wants to win. 

Don't forget to print it, write in your own couples to start and then let the madness begin!

March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

