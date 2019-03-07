Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Pairs as They Go Head-to-Head This Round

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Round 2

E! Illustration

Your ballots are in...

On Monday, we kicked off our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament and already it's getting intense when it comes to voting.

After starting with 64 hot and extremely talented couples, we've narrowed it down to the top 32 couples (thanks to your votes of course) and now the battle rounds begin!

As basketball fans get ready to engulf themselves in the annual March Madness mayhem, we're going a little mad ourselves...in a good way thanks to this tournament.

This week we have mega stars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill facing off against Steph and Ayesha Curry, while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are going head-to-head with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

If that isn't hard enough of a face off, we're asking you to choose between Hollywood favorites Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Photos

35 Former Couples Who Always Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

We are fans of all of the remaining 32 couples who made it past the first cuts, but some of them are a little more badass than others, and we want to know which couples you think deserve the crown!

This round of voting ends on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. PT, so get your vote on now.

We know you love all of these couples for totally different reasons, but in the end there can only be one couple who comes out on top, so make your votes count!

Power Couple Tournament: Top 32
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Steph & Ayesha Curry
77.2%
22.8%
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys
92.6%
7.4%
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi vs. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
76.5%
23.5%
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard vs. Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
62.5%
37.5%
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski vs. Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
73.4%
26.6%
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn vs. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
65.9%
34.1%
Beyoncé & Jay-Z vs. Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick
43.4%
56.6%
George & Amal Clooney vs. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
72.4%
27.6%
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson vs. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West
90.7%
9.3%
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen vs. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
81.3%
18.7%
Lisa Bonet & Jason Mamoa vs. Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
60.0%
40.0%
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry vs. Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
41.8%
58.2%
Kate Middleton & Prince William vs. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
58.1%
41.9%
David & Victoria Beckham vs. Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn
87.1%
12.9%
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse vs. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
19.0%
81.0%
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith vs. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
41.5%
58.5%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Tournaments , Couples , Celebrity , Apple News , Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Kurt Russell , Goldie Hawn

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Defends Michael Jackson's Legacy Following Leaving Neverland Premiere

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

Camila Mendes, Luke Perry, Instagram

Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Cole Spouse Mourn Death of Luke Perry

Grey's Anatomy

Giacomo Gianniotti on Grey's Anatomy Unlocking a New Layer of Love Between Meredith and DeLuca

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Dishes on the Duchess' Fashion Influence

Louis Tomlinson, Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson Releases Emotional New Song About Grieving His Mother's Death

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Why Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis Is So Devastating

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.