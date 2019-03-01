The Jonas Brothers are back baby and we're burnin' up with excitement!

On Thursday, the boy band and brother group of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas took to social media to announce their return as a trio and fans haven't been able to stop talking about it since.

So what does this mean for JoBros diehard fans? Well, for starters the group released a new song on Friday and we are totally suckers for it right about now.

"Sucker" is the perfect tune to rock out to as we head into the weekend and it's only the beginning of the Jonas Brothers reunion news to freak out over.

They will also be joining James Corden all next week on The Late Late Show, which means yes, they will be doing Carpool Karaoke and yes, they will be performing "Sucker" for the first time together.

If you've been keeping track is the first time we've seen the brothers perform together since 2013 and it's five years too long in our minds.