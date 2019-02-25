Tulle, Velvet & Sparkles, Oh My! Which Star Won the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet?

And the Oscar goes to...

On Sunday, the best of the best in the film industry gathered at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the 91st Academy Awards and we are still talking about all of the winners.

We are thrilled that Regina King and Olivia Colman won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role and who could forget the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performance? It was amazing!

The thing we loved most about the last major award show of 2019's award season however was the style. As usual the Oscars red carpet was glamorous, elegant and show-stopping, which is why we can't pick just one favorite look.

There are however a lot of standout ensembles that we want to recognize starting with Oscar-winner Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress looked like she stepped out of old Hollywood in her black Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany's yellow diamond necklace, which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn herself!

She wasn't the only shining star on the red carpet however, because Jennifer Lopez showed up in a sparkly, disco queen gown by Tom Ford that was to die for.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was also a serious standout in a black and blue jacket with a train and black slacks.

We were also big fans of Emma Stone's sequined gown by Louis Vuitton with statement sleeves and Charlize Theron's pastel blue dress by Dior with an open back that showed off her rocking bod.

Who could forget Kacey Musgraves stunning pink, tulle ball gown by Giambattista Valli? It was so pretty!

Plus, Oscar-winner King, who wore a white dress by Oscar de la Renta, also caught our attention thanks to the sexy slit in the front that showed off her killer legs.

Last but not least were early arrivals Constance Wu and Billy Porter.

The Crazy Rich Asians star donned a yellow dress by Versace that gave off serious Beauty and the Beast vibes, while the Pose actor stunned in a Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown that we still can't stop talking about.

Now that you've heard about our favorites, we want to know which star's look won the 2019 Oscars red carpet in your mind. Vote now!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress brought old Hollywood glam to the carpet in a black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "Dinero" singer looked like a disco queen in this shiny Tom Ford number.

Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The Oscar-winner stepped out on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a amber-hued, sequined dress by Louis Vuitton and we're in awe.

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star made us do a double take in this black and blue sequinned blazer, black cape shirt and trouser.

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed off her sleek figure in this sexy silver high-neck dress by Celine with Chanel Fine Jewelry.

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron donned a fresh brunette hairstyle as she posed in a robins egg blue gown by Dior Couture and Bvlgari snake necklace.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan proved once again that she's a red carpet queen when she stepped out in this hot pink Valentino frock, Bvlgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

Pretty in pink! The country singer slayed the Oscars red carpet in a tiered, tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli.

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King

The Oscar-nominee sizzled in this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown that showed off her fit figure and killer legs.

Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marina de Tavira

The Roma actress was a red-hot lady in a tulle-rific J Mendel gown.

Stephan James, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Stephan James

The If Beale Street Could Talk actor stole the show in this ETRO red velvet suit with a Swarovski earring from their Lucky Goddess collection as his lapel pin.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The BlacKkKlansman actress donned a sustainably-sourced Louis Vuitton pastel blue gown at the Academy Awards and we're not worthy.

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

All hail the Queen of Dragons! Emilia Clarke shinned in this silver (with a slight purple hue) Balmain gown all night long.

Billy Porter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose actor glammed it up at the 2019 Oscars in this custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and wow, just wow.

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star channeled her inner Belle when she hit the carpet in this custom Versace marigold, yellow chiffon dress.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

