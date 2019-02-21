The 2019 Brit Awards Brought the Heat When It Came to Red Carpet Style: Vote for the Look You Love Most

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 8:41 AM

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

JM Enternational/REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another killer red carpet scene courtesy of award season.

On Wednesday, some of your favorite musicians headed across the pond to celebrate the 2019 BRIT Awards, which is one of the biggest nights for the British music scene.

As fans rejoiced throughout the night when stars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris took home trophies, we were over here oohing and aahing about all of the amazing fashions that hit the red carpet.

For example, Pink, who was honored with the Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, was hot, hot, hot in a neon yellow gown by Cushnie paired with a leather jacket on top, which was totally on brand for the artist.

Liam Payne proved once again that he's all grown up in a dapper black suit with subtle red detailing while British girl group Little Mix slayed with a little lace, shine, sparkle and skin as they posed together.

Some of our other favorites include "One Kiss" singer, Lipa, who donned a fuchsia pink, skirted dress with lace bodice for an edgy but feminine look.

Read

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enlist Meghan Markle to Help Accept 2019 BRIT Award

She later donned a short, bold blue frock with stars on it (and a massive bow on the bum) that was also ah-mazing.

Sam Smith on the other hand, opted for a pale blue, almost minty suit that had us wishing it was spring already.

Actress Suki Waterhouse made us do a double take with her Rami Kadi Couture frilled gown that would definitely look good moving on the dance floor.

American dreamboat and singer Shawn Mendes also caught our attention with his blue-grey suit paired with black western boots and matching shirt.

Our final favorites were H.E.R., who rocked a gold jacket and pant combo, and Lily Allen who was gorgeous in a sheer floral gown by Coach.

Now that you know which stars we think slayed the 2019 BRIT Awards red carpet, we want to hear from you about which ensemble you liked best. Vote now!

Best Dressed: 2019 Brit Awards
Which star shinned most at the 2019 Brit Awards?
7.1%
7.1%
28.6%
21.4%
0.0%
0.0%
21.4%
14.3%
0.0%
