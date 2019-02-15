SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
Best Picture Tournament: We're Down to the Final Four Oscar-Winning Films Before Naming a Champion

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 7:11 AM

Marlon Brando, The Godfather

Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images

Can you believe it? We are down to the final four films in our Best Picture Tournament!

After two weeks of voting, and lots of difficult face-off rounds, you've narrowed down our list from the past 50 years' worth of Oscar-winning movies in the Best Picture category to the top four films ever to win that award at the Academy Awards.

There are only two more rounds left until we crown a champion and discover which Best Picture winner from Oscars past is the real top film in the fans' eyes. After lots of calculating and voting it's down to Titanic, The Godfather, Forrest Gump and The Silence of the Lambs

All of these films are so different from one another so it's really anyone's game when it comes to who will be the winner once and for all next week.

For now, you need to choose between Titanic and The Silence of the Lambs for one battle and The Godfather and Forrest Gump for the other. Which will you pick? 

Voting for our final four round ends on Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. PT so there's no time to waste!

Best Picture Tournament: Final Four
Titanic vs. The Silence of the Lambs
55.6%
44.4%
The Godfather vs. Forrest Gump
52.2%
47.8%

