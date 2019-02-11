Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
London called, and these stylish celebs listened!
On Sunday, while America was celebrating the biggest night in music at the 2019 Grammy Awards, across the pond in the U.K. film stars were celebrating movies with perfect British style at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.
Throughout the night films like The Favourite and Bohemian Rhapsody won big, but our minds were a little more focused on the fashions that walked up the red carpet into Royal Albert Hall.
There were a lot of fierce looks courtesy of actors and actresses alike and one glamorous Duchess added in her famous fashion for a look we're still in awe of.
Everyone from Margot Robbie in Chanel Couture to Rachel Weisz who donned a flowy, cream-colored tiered gown looked stunning as they arrived at the award show.
Men like Rami Malek, in a dapper white suit by Louis Vuitton, and Timothée Chalamet, in a Haider Ackermann printed suit and sleek pant with red design, also dressed to impress.
Regina King opted for color with her bright pink Versace number and it was definitely an ensemble to remember.
Kate Middleton and husband Prince William made an appearance at the award show and of course she out shinned pretty much everyone else there. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown that was royally stunning.
Lily Collins showed up to her first BAFTA show in a Givenchy bold blue frock with a blazer-style top and funky skirt that was so fun. Lastly, we loved Lucy Boynton's Dior gown, which was circus-inspired according to the designer and we can totally see that.
Check out all of the best dressed arrivals at this year's BAFTA Film Awards below!
Margot Robbie
Robbie is up for Supporting Actress for her work in Mary Queen of Scots.
Olivia Colman
Colman is up for Leading Actress for her work in The Favourite.
Rachel Weisz
Weisz is nominated for Support Actress alongside her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone.
Rami Malek
Malek, dressed in Louis Vuitton, is up for Leading Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in Beautiful Boy.
Melissa McCarthy
McCarthy, dressed in a St. John lace overlay Jacquard knit gown, is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Joe Alwyn
The actor's movie, The Favourite, is nominated for Best Film.
Spike Lee
Lee is nominated for Best Director at the ceremony for BlacKkKlansman.
Mahershala Ali
The Green Book star is nominated for Supporting Actor at the ceremony.
Salma Hayek
Actress stuns in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet.
Regina King
The If Beale Street Could Talk star shines in this stunning pink dress.
Luke Evans
The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.
Prince William & Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.
Lily Collins
The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.
Richard E. Grant
Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.
Barry Jenkins
The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Cynthia Erivo
The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.
Amy Adams
BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.
Lucy Boynton
The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.
Laura Whitmore
The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.