When it comes to award shows we always hope celebrities will bring their fashion A-game, and when it came to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards the stars did just that.

On Sunday, celebrities arrived in Los Angeles to celebrate the 25th Annual SAG Awards and their style was on point. In addition to celebrating big wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This Is Us and Black Panther, fans tuned in to see what their favorite actors and actresses were rocking on the carpet and we were not disappointed.

Who slayed the red carpet this year you ask? Well, there were 10 serious style standouts to us and we're still in awe of some of their gorgeous looks.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson for starters were absolute bombshells. Moore donned a black Jason Wu gown with silver shimmer on top while Watson wore a custom yellow tiered gown by Christian Siriano, which we are still oohing and aahing over.

Danai Gurira was another standout for us with her Ralph & Russo white, feathered gown and Bulgari jewelry.