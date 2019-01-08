Walt Disney Pictures
Attention, Lindsay Lohan fans: LiLo is back baby!
The 32-year-old actress is about to delight you on the regular thanks to her new MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which premieres tonight. This is basically going to be like watching Cady Heron on spring break in Greece with Lohan as a boss, but not a regular boss, a cool boss, and we are so here for it.
As we prepare ourselves for what's sure to be a memorable series premiere, why not bone up on all of the hits Lohan has had so far in her career? Sure, she hasn't done a ton of reality TV in the past, but she has had a long acting career that we will never forget about.
Starting in 1998 with The Parent Trap, Lohan won over fans and has continued to entice them for decades now through her different movie and TV roles. Her past roles make us even more excited to see her on our TV screens more regularly.
Whether you've been a fan of the redheaded star since her Disney days—AKA when she was in Get a Clue or Freaky Friday—or became her No.1 fan after seeing her in Mean Girls, Lohan fans are always rooting for her to come back bigger and better.
Now, thanks to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, we might finally be getting what we've always wanted...more LiLo, more often. Since there is only one episode a week, we've rounded up all of the actress's best roles in order to tide you over until her reality series begins and to keep you busy in between episodes.
All you have to do is scroll through our gallery of the most iconic Lohan roles below and then vote for the one that you can't help but watch whenever possible.
We're not going to try and keep making fetch happen, but it would be pretty grool if you did cast your vote before Lohan's Beach Club premiere tonight. You know you want to!
Walt Disney Pictures
In 1998, Lindsay Lohan got her big break with the remake of this Disney classic. In the film, she plays both Annie and Hallie Parker, twins who were separated at birth and raised by either their father or mother. The two meet at summer camp and make a plan to get their parents back together...by switching places.
ABC
Life-Size was a TV movie from 2000 that showed what happens when a girl who misses her dead mother tries to resurrect her but accidentally brings her doll Eve (Tyra Banks) to life instead.
Flagstaff Pictures
Thanks to Get a Clue, Disney Channel kids learned what it takes to become a spy...sort of. In the DCOM, Lohan plays Lexy Gold, a fashionable and wealthy student who teams up with her friends for the school newspaper to solve the case when their teacher goes missing.
Walt Disney Pictures
With the success of The Parent Trap, Disney tapped Lohan again—this time to take on the 2003 update of the Jodie Foster body-swap flick that found the spunky 17-year-old successfully making us believe she really was Jamie Lee Curtis.
Walt Disney Pictures
In 2004, the starlet showed off her comedy chops as an adolescent dealing with such seemingly life-or-death challenges as popularity and getting the lead role in a high school play.
Paramount Pictures
So fetch! This 2004 hit film brought Lohan's fame to a whole different level and now girls (mean or nice) want to buy army pants and flip flops and channel their inner Cady Heron AKA the home-schooled jungle freak turned popular Plastics member.
RICHARD CARTWRIGHT / Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Lohan returned to her Disney roots to help the studio revive its famous Love Bug franchise in 2005 and she looked good as a race car driver.
REX USA/c.20thC.Fox/Everett
After running into Jake (Chris Pine), a man down on his luck, Ashley (Lohan) realizes that her lucky streak has been transferred to him inadvertently, leaving her without any luck in this 2006 rom-com.
Universal Pictures
Rachel (Lohan) is sent to live with her grandma Georgia (Jane Fonda) by her mother Lilly (Felicity Huffman) for the summer and as she tries to follow her grandma's rules she also has to keep a secret that could ruin her family dynamic forever.
Tristar Pictures
The redhead star played a much darker role—or roles, rather—in this mistaken-identity thriller, showing her range as an actress.
ABC/DAVID GIESBRECHT
In 2008, the New York City native appeared as a guest star on four episodes of Ugly Betty as Kimmie Keegan. Throughout her time on the show, Kimmie, Betty's (America Ferrera) high school bully and eventual assistant proves she can't be trusted and burns a lot of bridges before being fired from Mode magazine.
Troublemaker Studios Production
Lohan showed off another side of her acting skills when playing April, a party girl dressed in a nun's outfit who can shoot to kill, in this action flick in 2010.
Jack Zeman/Lifetime
It was drama for days, darling, when Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor butted heads with Grant Bowler's Richard Burton in this Lifetime biopic.
Quantrell D.Colbert/The Weinstein Company
The actress played herself in the fifth installment of the Scary Movie franchise and her screams were on point.
Courtesy of IFC Films
In this 2013 thriller, Lohan played Tara in Christian's (James Deen) latest film project, who has a secret affair with his lead Ryan (Nolan Funk), which leads the film maker and trust-fund kid to use cruel mind games and violence in order to seek revenge.
King Bert
Lohan joined the cast of Sick Note in 2018 playing the daughter of Daniel Glass' (Rupert Grint) boss. After a cancer diagnosis turns out to be false, Daniel decides to keep lying to everyone so his life remains in its current, happy state instead of the rubbish one he had before the cancer fake out. Sadly, those lies do catch up with him and Lohan's character doesn't exactly fall for his consistent falsities.
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.
