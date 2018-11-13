Nina Parker is currently taking late night by storm and her work is already being celebrated.

This isn't necessarily surprising as the seasoned journalist is redefining what it means to be a black woman on-camera in Hollywood. In a feature with ESSENCE, Nina revealed what exactly she hopes to achieve through her new Nightly Pop co-hosting gig.

At the end of October, the E! network launched a late night pop culture discussion show for fans who enjoy quick-witted takes on Hollywood's hottest headlines. And, from right out of the gate, Nina has delivered in that regard.

In fact, the candid nature of Nightly Pop fits perfectly into Parker's professional mantra.

"I want to be able to be unapologetically Black. I want to be able to be unapologetically a woman and have everything that I'm doing be heard without a footnote," the E! personality noted to ESSENCE last month. "We feel like we have to assimilate to a certain type of personality to get acceptance and I think it's over for that."