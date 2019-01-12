Nightly Pop is back! (Well...almost!)
After a short post-holidays break, Morgan Stewart, Hunter March and Nina Parker are back tomorrow night for the return of E!'s too-wild-for-daytime talk show Nightly Pop.
In anticipation of NP's big return on Sunday, we caught up with the three co-hosts in a little game of "Lasts." Scroll down to get to know Morgan, Hunter and Nina a little better with our hilarious Q&As.
NINA
Last person you texted:
A friend from College
Last swear word you used:
S--t!
Last big purchase you made:
Does makeup count as a big purchase?
Last person you followed on Instagram:
@caraconnscomedy
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
I don't unfollow I MUTE! Lol
Last time you cried:
Today from exhaustion! Lmao
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Everyday working with Hunter & Morgan.
Last TV show you binge watched:
Killing Eve
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
The Meg. (Don't ask).
Last time you were hungover at work:
It's been years since that's happened. I'm too old to be drinking mid-week. lol
Last picture you took on your phone:
It's a picture of makeup I want to buy. LMAO. Specially for eyebrows.
Last dream you had:
I went fishing and had to clean & cook it, then I got upset because no one wanted any. Lol