PREMIERES
16 JUNE, 10PM

"Who Is Paying Your Bills?" Watch Owen Pierson Try to Figure Out Joel Halcro's "Life of Leisure"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A "Joel life of leisure" sounds pretty nice.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Owen Pierson tries to figure out what exactly cousin Joel Halcro does for a living.

"What are you even doing today?" Olivia Pierson's brother asks over a cup of coffee.

"I'm living my typical Joel life of leisure," Natalie Halcro's sibling retorts.

Understandably, this response leaves Owen unimpressed. In fact, when asked by a producer, Owen is unable to articulate anything about Joel's supposed job.

Furthermore, Pierson can't help but wonder, "Who is paying your bills?"

While Owen seems skeptical of Joel's finances, the latter assures his cousin that he works.

"I've been an actor. I've been a creative director. I've worked in marketing. I do photo retouching. I still somehow work in management at the nightclub. I'm a good photographer," Joel rattles off in a confessional. "I think really they're just very jealous. I can do whatever I want, I can travel wherever I want, I can work from abroad."

Watch

Nat & Liv Get Ready For London: Relatively Nat & Liv Recap (S1, Ep3)

Per the multihyphenate star, his life is "perfect."

Still, Joel isn't the only Halcro-Pierson with multiple talents. We're, of course, talking about Owen's "saucy" Instagram skills.

During their conversation, Joel stumbles upon a sultry boudoir pic of Owen in his underwear.

"I was feeling my Kim K., saucy reality," Owen quips in defense.

"Did you photoshop your ass like this?" Joel jokingly claps back.

For the answer, be sure to watch the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.