PREMIERES
16 JUNE, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Hear Christina Milian's Thoughts on Natalie Halcro's "Juicy" Romance Dilemma!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Natalie Halcro will call her suitors back when she's done working. 

But Christina Milian, Olivia Pierson and Joel Halcro still want the low-down on her love life in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which finds the foursome spilling tea while sipping cocktails at a birthday dinner for their friend.   

"What kind of guys are you into?" Christina asks Joel first, to which his sister replies, "He has a nerd fetish. It's really lame."

Naturally, once the b-day lady redirects the inquiry to Nat, it's her brother's turn to chime in.

"Where is Agy now?" he asks—clarifying later that he really just wants the latest updates on their semi-rekindled romance—referring to his sibling's former flame Agyemang Clay, who lives in Florida but recently joined Nat's family on a group trip to Whistler and admitted there's still a strong romantic interest there.

"This is juicy!" notes Christina. 

Watch

Popping Champagne Bottles With Relatively Nat & Liv Stars

As for where she stands on the Agyemang issue?

"I don't know," Nat sighs, adding that she didn't mean for the Whistler trip to be "that serious," even though "I obviously like him."

"You're letting somebody perfect get away," Joel teases, but his sister has other priorities. She and Liv are designing a new clothing collection in collaboration with U.K. fashion brand Comino Couture, and they're getting prepped to head to London for a big business meeting later on in the episode.

"Right now, it's really important for me to focus on the clothing line and execute things career-wise," Nat tells the camera while Liv nods her head in support. "And then hopefully my personal life just falls into place."

So, think we'll be seeing her ex beau back in Canada sometime soon or what? Hear Nat's work-life balance rationale—plus, catch Joel's Marilyn Monroe-style birthday greeting for Christina—in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Christina Milian , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Why Kyle Richards Finally Opened Up About Her Eating Disorder: " I Felt Like a Fraud"

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Set to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says It Took Her 4 Years to "Feel at a Good Place" With New Album

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

She's Free: Alexis Bledel on Her Handmaid's Tale Journey Towards Healing

Jared Padalecki, New York Minute, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

What All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movie Boyfriends Are Up to Now

E-Comm: Celebs Wearing Tie-Dye, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham

9 Tie-Dye Looks to Die For

E-Comm: 7 Unique Father's Day Gifts

7 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.