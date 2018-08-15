SERIES PREMIERE
Introducing E!'s Model Squad Alongside the Ladies' Glamorous and Exclusive Headshots

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 6:00 AM

These it-girls are ones to watch…on Model Squad, specifically!

As was previously teased, E! is giving fashion fans a close up look at the competitive modeling world by following the careers of Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor in a new docu-series.

While all of these ladies have made a splash in the fashion industry, it takes quite a bit of hustle to maintain an ever-evolving career. You've likely seen these women strut on a catwalk or grace a red carpet, but in case you haven't, there's still plenty of time to get to know them ahead of Model Squad's September 4 premiere.

Scroll through the gallery below to get all of their details and to take a look at their glamorous headshots! 

Model Squad Cast, Daniela Braga

E!

Daniela Braga

Name: Daniela Braga

Height: 5'11"

Agency: NEXT Model Management

Where You've Seen Her: Daniela has graced the covers of ELLE Brazil and Harper's Bazaar Brazil. She also was selected by Riccardo Tisci as a face of Givenchy, where she was an exclusive for 2 years.

Model Squad Cast, Olivia Culpo

E!

Olivia Culpo

Name: Olivia Culpo

Height: 5'7"

Where You've Seen Her: Olivia is probably best known for nabbing the Miss Universe title in 2012. Following her pageant success, Olivia broke into the modeling scene with gigs for Timex and Nine West. Culpo even launched her own capsule collection with Marled and Revolve. In addition to nabbing the July-August Marie Claire Mexico cover, Olivia has been named a 2018 Sports Illustrated Rookie.

Model Squad Cast, Hannah Ferguson

E!

Hannah Ferguson

Name: Hannah Ferguson

Height: 5'9.5"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: Hannah received her big break thanks to the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She's gone on to appear in editorials for Harper's Bazaar and LOVE Magazine

Model Squad Cast, Ping Hue

E!

Ping Hue

Name: Ping Hue

Height: 5' 11"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: Ping's first big break came thanks to an editorial feature in Vogue China alongside Liu Wen and several other notable Asian supermodels. She went on to have portfolio spreads in Teen Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, etc. You've likely seen her walk in fashion shows too, as she's hit the catwalk for Polo Ralph Lauren, Marchesa, Vivienne Tam and many others.

Model Squad Cast, Nadine Leopold

E!

Nadine Leopold

Name: Nadine Leopold

Height: 5'10"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: Nadine has popped up on several covers for international editions of Glamour, as well as Harper's Bazaar Serbia. She's also nabbed editorial spreads for Marie Claire UK, Self and Elle Bulgaria. And let's not forget about Nadine's high profile appearance in the 2017 Victoria Secret's Fashion Show!

Model Squad Cast, Caroline Lowe

E!

Caroline Lowe

Name: Caroline Lowe

Height: 5'10.5"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: Caroline cemented her All-American girl label with campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle and Aeropostle. She's also appeared on the big screen thanks to roles in How to Be Single and War Dogs.

Model Squad Cast, Ashley Moore

E!

Ashley Moore

Name: Ashley Moore

Height: 5'8"

Agency: NOUS Model Management

Where You've Seen Her: This up and comer has certainly made a splash on social media with her 761K+ followers on Instagram. She is also one of the faces of Sal Parasuco's fall '18 collection.

Model Squad Cast, Shanina Shaik

E!

Shanina Shaik

Name: Shanina Shaik

Height: 5'9"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: Not only is Shanina a veteran of the televised Victoria's Secret Runway Show, but she's also walked for Chanel, Tom Ford and Stella McCartney. She's also appeared on many magazine covers, including Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

Model Squad Cast, Devon Windsor

E!

Devon Windsor

Name: Devon Windsor

Height: 5'11"

Agency: IMG Models

Where You've Seen Her: In addition to being a staple for the Victoria's Secret annual fashion show, Devon has walked for several prominent designers, including Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Balmain, and others. The it-girl has also fronted campaigns for Jean Paul Gaultier, Max Mara Studio, etc. You may've caught Devon on the cover of Vogue Turkey, Vogue Thailand and Maxim.

